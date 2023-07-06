Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Reunite Amid Turbulent Divorce Battle for Church with Children

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are still doing things as a family despite their extremely bitter divorce.

via: Daily Mail

Zolciak and her estranged husband Kroy Biermann were able to be civil on Sunday, July 2, when they were seen reuniting to go to their church in Atlanta, Georgia, with their four youngest children.

The 45-year-old Don’t Be Tardy star and the 37-year-old former NFL player were spotted walking up to the church with their sons KJ, 12; Kash, 10; and Kane, nine; along with his twin sister Kaia.

Apparently missing from the family outing with Kim’s oldest daughters from previously relationship: Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21.

Despite the bickering between the two, who have clashed over parenting and Kim’s alleged gambling issues, were civil enough to take the children out for some food after the service.

Kim was seen strutting up to the church wearing a white blouse with ruffled short sleeves, which she wore tucked into a pair of baggy seersucker-style pants with a matching belt tied loosely around her waist.

She elevated her stature with classic black pumps, which were mostly hidden by her floor-length pant legs, and she styled her long blond hair with a middle part and waves cascading down to her waist.

Kroy was dressed somewhat casually with a tie-free white shirt that he left unbuttoned at the top, along with black jeans and black sneakers.

KJ showed off a sporty look with a white graphic T-shirt with gray shorts and white trainers, while his younger brother Kash wore a black long-sleeve Nike shirt with matching track pants.

Maybe Jesus can fix it.