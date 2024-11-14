Kim Zolciak, Chet Hanks Fuel Romance Rumors While Attending Jelly Roll Concert Together

BY: Walker Published 10 hours ago

Kim Zolciak further fuels rumors that she and Chet Hanks’ relationship is not platonic.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum took to Instagram Wednesday to gush about having the “best time” with the country singer and his “beautiful wifey,” Bunnie Xo, and “so fun much [sic]” with Hanks and pal Jenny Doyle.

“One of my absolute favorite concerts and everyone that was/is part of this massive operation is beyond kind,” she wrote.

“There are no words for the happiness and joy that surrounded us all that night I saw a whole lot of sparkle in the crowd.”

In some of the snaps from the night, Zolciak, 46, and the “Your Honor” actor, 34, were all smiles as they posed for the camera, while another clip showed the former “Housewife” leaning into Hanks as they watched Jelly Roll, 39, perform.

Zolciak also shared several clips of her meeting and hugging the “I Am Not Okay” crooner before chatting with 44-year-old Bunnie, whose real name is Alyssa DeFord.

For the past year, Zolciak and Hanks have continued to spark romance rumors since “hitting things off” while filming MTV’s “Surreal Life: Villa Of Secrets” in Medellín, Colombia.

Multiple sources told TMZ at the time that the two “were acting flirty toward each other” on set.

Fans could see the chemistry between the two throughout the reality show, including a moment when Hanks called Zolciak a “MILF.”

Shortly after a trailer for the series dropped, a paparazzo caught up with the former Bravolebrity and asked her about the possible new romance.

Although she called her co-star a “nice guy,” she admitted that she “can’t imagine dating again” amid her divorce from her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann.

However, in September, Page Six caught up with Hanks on the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet, where he told us that he has remained in contact with Zolciak.

At the time, the “Shameless” star claimed he and the “Don’t Be Tardy” alum were just “really good friends” before adding a coy laugh when asked whether there are any benefits involved.

Despite their status at the time, Hanks said he would “absolutely” move cities to date Zolciak.

“I’m living in Nashville right now, so it’s not that far [from Georgia],” he pointed out.

However, it seems like the two might need to wait a little bit longer, as the reality star is still in the midst of her divorce from Biermann, with whom she shares sons Kroy “KJ” Jagger, 13, and Kash Kade, 12, and twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, 10.

via: Page Six

