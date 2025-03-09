Kim Zolciak Breaks Down in Tears as She Talks ‘Finally’ Being ‘Free of’ Kroy Biermann After Bitter Divorce

BY: Walker Published 12 hours ago

Kim Zolciak’s relieved she’s “finally free” from Kroy Biermann … breaking down onstage while talking about her divorce — and, clearly she feels like she’s been under immense pressure.

Zolciak appeared on stage with Kristin Cavallari this week during the Atlanta stop of her Let’s Be Honest tour.

Insiders told TMZ the women stayed on the subject for about 20 minutes, during which Kim got teary-eyed.

Advertisement

It was also said that Kim labeled her 39-year-old ex Kroy a narcissist and clapped back at his claim that she has a gambling problem, noting she never patronized a casino without him.

Kim also addressed cameras she’s said Biermann set up throughout their marital home to spy on her, sharing she is now ‘finally free.’

TMZ reported in February that Zolciak wants medical professionals to determine if the former Atlanta Falcons player has CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy), a degenerative brain disease that afflicts many long-term football players.

Advertisement

In documents filed in family court, she stated she believes her ex is battling the effects of the disease and asked the court to appoint healthcare workers to examine her estranged spouse.

In the documents, Zolciak claimed Biermann often has expletive-laden outbursts in the presence of their four underage children.

Additionally, the reality television personality has accused her spouse of ‘extreme sexual promiscuity.’

Elsewhere in the court filing, Zolciak claimed Kroy has tried to keep their children from contacting her, revealing he has assumed control of their cell phones.

Advertisement

For his part, in 2023 Biermann also asked that his wife undergo a psychological evaluation, accusing her of having a gambling problem.

Their split was initially announced in May 2023, and has dragged on for nearly two years as the couple reconciled and broken up again.

In February the exes sold their Georgia home for $2.5 million, after originally attempting to sell it for $6 million. They bought the seven-bedroom, 11-bathroom property in 2012 for $880,000.

via: Daily Mail

Advertisement