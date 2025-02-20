Kim Kardashian’s Explicit Message to Anyone Trashing North West’s Hollywood Bowl Performance

BY: LBS STAFF Published 4 hours ago

The 10-year-old faced backlash for her performance, with critics targeting her singing abilities, as Kim confesses in the most recent episode of The Kardashians that her daughter “isn’t a singer,” while Kanye provides encouragement from behind the scenes.

It’s been nearly a year since North West’s performance of “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” during a Hollywood Bowl concert celebrating The Lion King drew mixed reaction online — but Kim Kardashian is finally addressing the “haters.”

The response comes from the latest episode of The Kardashians, which was filmed as North received an offer from Disney to appear in the special and the subsequent performance.

Advertisement

Before accepting the gig, Kim admitted she had concerns about her daughter doing the show, with Khloe Kardashian advising her sister to “make sure you set her up for success because the world is just mean.”

“That’s what I’m worried about,” she told Khloe, before admitting in a confessional that she was “really torn” on whether she should let her daughter perform.

“North is very comfortable performing, but she’s not a singer, she raps,” she added. “She’s been on stage with her dad, for sure, but as a mom, especially putting her child on a platform for a lot of opinions, it’s something to really, really, really think about.”

Kim talked to ex-husband Kanye West about it, saying he said it “sounds cool,” while North herself was begging her mom to tell Disney yes. In the end, Kim allowed her to do it, getting some advice from her own momager, Kris Jenner, on how to handle her daughter starting to make a name for herself.

Advertisement

“You take it one day at a time and before you know it, you can’t believe how time flies by,” said Kris, recalling how she used to fly everywhere with Kendall Jenner when she was starting out as a model.

“I’m not that ready to be a momager. I’m not ready for a short haircut and a track suit,” said Kim. “But if there’s one thing she wants to do here or there that makes sense, we’ll consider it.”

In the lead up to the big show, North didn’t express a lick of nerves, with Kim saying her daughter was having a lot of fun with vocal lessons. Kim also explained there were only four days of rehearsals before the concert, calling it a “big responsibility” for a kid like North to share the stage with Broadway-caliber performers.

While North was confident, Kim was worried about trolls.

Advertisement

“I already know what’s coming, that she’s not Whitney Houston. Duh. Oh, she got the job because of her parents,” Kim said, anticipating expected backlash before fiercely defending her daughter. “North is the moment. They want to see North West on a TikTok, on a this, on an anything, because she’s a personality, a performer. And if anyone wants to hate on a child that is having the time of their lives, f–k you.”

On the night of the big performance, Kim remarked backstage that it was “crazy” her daughter would be singing at the Hollywood Bowl, noting how North’s first concert ever was seeing her father at the same venue. “It’s not that crazy,” said an ever-confident North.

Speaking of her father, Kanye was also backstage at the event, with Kim explaining in a confessional how they’re able to come together for their kids.

“Her dad has been involved and he came to rehearsal and he’s like, ‘Can we change the graphics to The Lion King?’ And I’m like, ‘Of course, of course.’ I look at them like, ‘It will be a better production,'” Kim explained. “Kanye and I want the best for the kids and so anytime we’re here supporting our child, it’s always good vibes.”

Advertisement

As North hit the stage in her oversized Lion onesie, Kardashian was seen crying in the wings. After the song, North said she felt “good” about the performance — admitting, “I was praying every second. Before that note, I was like, Dear Lord, save me.”

Kanye was also seen reacting to the performance backstage, telling Kim he thought it “was so good.”

“It’s such a proud moment as a mom to see your child have so much fun and not be nervous at all. She killed it. I literally cried the whole time but she did it,” Kim added in a confessional, before once again addressing any critics. “She’s so proud of herself. She did such a great job and anyone that’s hating on a kid is a hater. She’s not there to be Mariah Carey.”

Kris, meanwhile, ended the episode by giving Kim her “momager” seal of approval.

Advertisement

New episodes of The Kardashians drop Thursdays on Hulu. The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl is streaming now on Disney+.

via: TooFab