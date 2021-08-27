Kim Kardashian Wore A Wedding Dress At Kanye West’s Latest Album Listening Party [Photo + Video]

Kim Kardashian wore a wedding dress as she attended the latest “listening party” for her soon-to-be-ex husband Kanye West’s new album Donda. Her appearance was one of an eclectic flurry of publicity stunts at the event in Kanye’s hometown of Chicago.

via: People

On Thursday evening, the 44-year-old rapper appeared at Chicago’s Soldier Field, where he once again premiered his forthcoming LP. West previously held two other listening events at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta in weeks prior.

During the livestreamed event, the “Stronger” crooner stood before a recreation of his childhood home and brought out some controversial guests, including: DaBaby and Marilyn Manson. However, the most talked-about moment of the evening came when Kardashian herself appeared during the finale of the show.

The SKIMS founder, 40, walked across the stage wearing a long white gown and a veil that covered her face, as traditional wedding music played across the stadium.

On her Instagram Story, Khloé Kardashian shared a video taken from the livestream of the event, which showed the moment between West and her sister. “Damn…… I’ve never seen anything this sick!!!!!” the reality star also said on Twitter.

Damn…… I’ve never seen anything this sick!!!!! ???? — Khloé (@khloekardashian) August 27, 2021

Kylie Jenner also reacted to the moment, sharing closeup photos of Kardashian on her Instagram Story.

Donda is named after the Grammy winner’s late mother Donda West, who died at the age of 58 following plastic surgery complications in 2007.

The record is West’s first since the release of his 2019 gospel album Jesus Is King, which earned him a best contemporary Christian album Grammy.

Kardashian’s appearance at the listening event would mark the third time she’s publicly stepped out to support the rapper amid their divorce. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum moved forward with divorce proceedings following a challenging period in the pair’s relationship last year.

During the first two listening events in Atlanta, Kardashian was also joined in attendance by the pair’s four children: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, plus sons Saint, 5½, and Psalm, 2.

