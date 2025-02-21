Kim Kardashian Sued by Man She Incorrectly Labeled as Death Row Inmate

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago

Kim Kardashian is being sued for defamation after she shared a photo of a New York man on social media and falsely identified him as a death row inmate found guilty of a double murder in Texas.

Ivan Cantu, a New York project manager, is suing her for libel and slander, according to TMZ. The lawsuit stems from a February 2024 social media post in which Kardashian allegedly shared a photo of the wrong Ivan Cantu while advocating for the case of Ivan “Abner” Cantu, a Texas death row inmate.

Kardashian, known for using her platform to highlight criminal justice issues, urged followers to sign a petition opposing the execution. But in doing so, she attached an image of an unrelated man with the same name. Although she deleted the post, Cantu argues the damage was already done. With millions of followers seeing the error, he claims the mix-up led to public humiliation, ridicule, and lasting emotional distress.

Cantu told the outlet he first learned of the mistake through family members. While he initially believed Kardashian’s team had made an honest error, he is now seeking financial compensation for the fallout.

According to the lawsuit, the misidentification caused him sleepless nights, headaches, nightmares, and PTSD. He also alleges it harmed his reputation and forced him to seek medical and emotional support.

Kim Kardashian has long used her influence to bring attention to death penalty cases. Her efforts have spotlighted specific inmates and broader flaws in the criminal justice system.

However, this case raises questions about the responsibility that comes with her platform and the consequences of high-profile advocacy gone wrong.

Kim Kardashian has become a prominent advocate for criminal justice reform. Inspired by the case of Alice Marie Johnson, whose life sentence she helped secure clemency for in 2018, she has since worked on multiple cases involving wrongful convictions and excessive sentencing.

She is studying law through California’s apprenticeship program and passed the state’s “baby bar” exam in 2021. Partnering with organizations like The Innocence Project, she has pushed for policy changes and helped secure the release of several incarcerated individuals.

While not yet a licensed attorney, her legal efforts have brought national attention to issues within the justice system.

