Kim Kardashian Is Still Divorcing Kanye West, Buys Him Out of $60 Million Hidden Hills Home

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may seem closer than ever, but as of today new documents were filed in their ongoing divorce — and they’re still dividing assets as planned.

via The Blast:

According to new legal documents, obtained by The Blast, the ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star filed with the court a distribution of assets, which includes details on the former couple’s deal on their custom-built home. We’re told Kardashian “bought him out of the house” after they split, and of course, it was in the millions.

The recent filing is a bit shocking, considering many believed they might be getting back together after being seen together in New York. As we reported, Kanye accompanied Kim to rehearsals for ‘Saturday Night Live’ — and was spotted backstage during her appearance.

Kim’s legal team filed an “Advance Distribution of certain assets,” which essentially lays out items (like the house) that the former couple has already agreed on splitting up. As we reported, Kanye agreed to let KK take the home, considering she is willing to buy him out of the property. It should be noted, the monster estate is worth $60 Million, and was custom built from the ground. Also, Kanye headed up the build, working with famous architects like Axel Vervoordt, taking several years to complete.

We’re told the negotiations between the two are going well, and Kanye agreed to turn over the estate without arguing the point. According to reports, Kanye recently put his Wyoming ranch on the market — and purchased a $57 million beach house in Malibu. In other words, it seems he is fine with his new digs and the financial deal.

But, our sources say, the divorce is fully back on — and it was never really stalled. The couple hasn’t gotten back together, but are working on their friendship and co-parenting their four children.

They sure could’ve fooled us.