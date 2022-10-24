Kim Kardashian Speaks Out After Ex Kanye West's Antisemitic Remarks: 'Hate Speech Is Never OK' [Photo + Video]

Kim Kardashian slammed hate speech, saying it’s “never OK or excusable” amid her ex-husband Kanye West’s ongoing anti-Semitic rants.

via: People

On Monday morning, the reality star shared her thoughts on social media, writing, “Hate speech is never OK or excusable.”

“I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end,” she wrote on Twitter.

The 42-year-old SKIMS founder’s statement came after Boy George lashed out at her on social media for failing to condemn the 45-year-old rapper’s remarks. Earlier this month, West shared in now-deleted social media posts that he wanted to go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”

‘I’m kind of appalled that not more artists have come out and spoke against what he’s saying,” the Culture Club singer, 61, said on Instagram.

“I’m appalled that Kim Kardashian hasn’t come out and added her voice to this debate, because this woman has children with Kanye, so she must understand as a mother what it feels like for little Jewish children to hear these f—ing comments, how demoralizing and terrifying it must be.”

He added: “As a gay man I have experienced years of prejudice, so the idea of doing that to someone else based on their race or their color or their sexuality or their gender is just f—ing appalling to me, and it should be appalling to you.”