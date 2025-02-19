Kim Kardashian Slams Mother Kris Jenner For This Post After NikeSKIMS Announcement

BY: LBS STAFF Published 2 hours ago

“Someone must have not paid attention at the family meeting,” a fan remarked on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian caught Kris Jenner red-handed after her mom supported another athletic apparel brand on the same day she announced SKIMS’ partnership with Nike.

On Tuesday, the SKIMS founder shared the exciting news her shapewear and clothing brand is partnering with Nike to create a new activewear brand, NikeSKIMS, which will launch this spring.

Advertisement

“Introducing NikeSKIMS. A new brand coming this spring for the body obsessed,” Kim, 41, wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the official logo. “Designed to sculpt and engineered to perform.”

However, only a few hours later, her mom, Kris, posted an ad on Instagram of herself rocking a head-to-toe look from the competition — as she was pictured wearing a black sweatsuit set, white socks, and white sneakers from athletic apparel brand, Alo.

“Cozy days in my @alo,” the momager captioned the photo of her posing on the stairs.

It didn’t take long for Kim to notice — and publicly call out her mom in the comments section of Kris’ post. “Did you really have to post this on the same day as my NikeSKIMS announcement?!?!?!” Kim jokingly wrote.

Advertisement

The Kardashians star’s response was posted on the Instagram account, Comments By Celebs, with many fans taking to the comment section to react to Kim calling out her mom.

“Someone must have not paid attention at the family meeting. ?,” a fan joked.

“Kris Jenner works HARD,” a second person added, while another commented, “My mom does the same s–t tbh.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, another user suggested that Kris sharing an ad for a competing athleisure brand was intentional, writing, “Everything is orchestrated with this family. Clearly a way to raise more awareness of skims collab, and it worked.”

However, it’s worth noting that Kris did post about Kim’s exciting news before she posted her Alo ad.

Earlier on Tuesday, the mom of six shared the news of Kim’s announcement on her Instagram, posting a photo of Kim’s official NikeSKIMS badge along with the logo and statements from Nike and her daughter.

Advertisement

“NikeSKIMS!! A new brand by @kimkardashian @nike @skims, designed to sculpt and engineered to perform,” Kris captioned her post. “Coming this Spring!! Congrats Kim!! ? #NikeSKIMS.”

Nike and SKIMS announced the new brand on Tuesday.

“Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) and SKIMS are teaming up to disrupt the global fitness and activewear industry with the launch of NikeSKIMS, a new brand that will deliver industry leading innovation,” NikeSKIMS wrote in a press release. “The long-term partnership will introduce an extensive product line that invites more athletes and women into the world of sport and movement. NikeSKIMS will debut its first collection in the United States this Spring, available online and in select retail locations, with a global rollout planned for 2026.”

Advertisement

“NikeSKIMS brings together Nike’s world-class approach to advanced innovation, sport science, and athlete insights with SKIMS’ obsession with the female form and pioneering approach to creating solutions for every body,” the release continued. “The brand’s shared vision celebrates every dimension of athleticism, from elite to everyday athletes. Products will be crafted to fit every curve and enhance the body’s natural form.”

In a statement, Kim — who is the co-founder and COO of SKIMS — said, “Nike and SKIMS share a deep commitment to innovation, inclusivity, and pushing boundaries, driven by an unwavering belief in the power of women.”

“This partnership is the culmination of that shared vision, delivering product that is meticulously designed to sculpt and perform for every body,” she added. “Every single detail has been obsessed over and carefully considered. We’re incredibly excited to unveil our first collection this Spring.”

via: TooFab

Advertisement