Kim Kardashian Says She’s ‘Basically Raising Four Kids’ With Ye by Herself

Kim Kardashian tells Zoe Winkler on the latest episode of the iHeartRadio podcast What in the Winkler? that she is “basically raising” her four children with the artist formerly known as Kanye West by herself.

Kardashian shared that the experience can often feel isolating. “I think you and I connected most over parenting,” Kardashian said, “and that feeling of judgment, of sometimes going through it alone—even with great support systems and people around.”

Kardashian went on to describe the nightly routine of managing young children and the reality of raising them largely on her own. “In the middle of the night, when they’re all in your bed, kicking, crying, waking up—it’s something I don’t talk about often. There’s so much judgment, and people assume that just because I have resources, I don’t feel the weight of it,” she admitted. “But it’s like I’m raising four kids by myself.”

Kanye West, meanwhile, has spent extended periods away, reportedly finishing his latest project, Bully, in Tokyo. Recently, he purchased a sprawling $35 million estate in Beverly Hills, with ambitions to create his own luxury metropolis there. Kardashian, in the meantime, has been undergoing a major renovation on the Hidden Hills mansion she and West bought after their 2014 wedding.

In her conversation with Winkler, Kardashian humorously expressed hope that West’s return might mean some extra help with the school runs. “Carpool this morning was a marathon,” she said, laughing. “I had five kids to get to school, all wanting to leave at different times and needing different things. I felt like a pit crew in a race.”

For Kim Kardashian, the task of parenting four children—North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm—continues to be a balancing act, with her navigating between the demands of family and career. Despite the resources at her disposal, she opens up about the nuances of single-handedly handling the highs and lows of motherhood.

