Kim Kardashian Responds to Nephew Mason Disick’s Concerns Over North West Going Live on TikTok

Kim Kardashian is sharing the “mature” text message she received from her 12-year-old nephew, Mason Disick, after North went live on TikTok despite not being “allowed.”

via Today:

“I don’t want to disrespect North but I don’t think she should do the lives unless someone is with her because people are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn’t correct and stuff like that, that she will regret,” Mason wrote. “I did the exact same thing as she did. I would do the lives and now I regret saying one of the things that I said. Just in case for safety.”

Kardashian, 41, praised Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s eldest son for his thoughtfulness and smart thinking.

“I appreciate you looking out Mason and I agree,” Kardashian replied. “She felt bad and I don’t think she will do it again but it could be good if you talk to her about it.”\

The reality star also posted a throwback photo of Mason in her stories, writing in part, “You are so protective over all of your cousins and family. I love you so much and will always be there for you.”

Earlier this week, North, 8, posted a video touring her family’s California mansion. In the clip, which is no longer available, the eldest child of Kardashian and Kanye West, 44, showed off their sparkling Christmas tree and her pet lizards, Cheese and Bean.

The little girl also filmed Kardashian lounging in bed.

“Mom, I’m live,” North announced, to which an alarmed Kardashian responded, “No! You’re not allowed to go live. North, come on! You’re not allowed to go live.”

Mason’s intentions are good, but no one likes unsolicited parenting advice.