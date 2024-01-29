Kim Kardashian to Produce and Feature in Elizabeth Taylor Docuseries | lovebscott.com

Kim Kardashian is adding executive producer to her never-ending resume.

via: Variety

Commissioned by the BBC, the three-part documentary — given the working title “Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar” — is coming from the Oscar-winning “Searching for Sugar Man” production house Passion Pictures, behind the recent Sundance hit “Super/Man” about Christopher Reeve.

The series will take a deep dive into Taylor’s craft and technique as an actor — one who mesmerized cinema-goers, but also changed the relationship between audiences and stars — showing how she reinvented the nature of fame, even as she smashed the glass ceiling in Hollywood, before going on to become a billion-dollar businesswoman, activist and advocate. Fremantle will be shopping the doc series globally.

“Elizabeth Taylor was unapologetically herself, a fighter,” said Kardashian, who conducted the last interview with her before she died. “She is proof that you can keep evolving and changing and have different chapters in your life – and she paved the way for all of us who came after her with that blueprint.”

Alongside Kardashian, interviews will include her friend Dame Joan Collins, who famously competed for the role of Cleopatra, Margaret O’Brien, who went to school with her on the MGM backlot, close friend Carole Bayer Sager, leading scientist Dr. Anthony Fauci who worked alongside Elizabeth in the fight against AIDS, and others. Kardashian exec produces alongside Kari Lia and Hamish Fergusson.

Alistair Pegg, Commissioning Editor at the BBC added, :This exciting series promises a new understanding of Elizabeth Taylor – both her technique and power as an actor, and her capacity for reinventing herself.”

Hamish Fergusson, creative director and executive producer at Passion Pictures said: “Elizabeth developed and defined our understanding of stardom and celebrity across decades. A unique talent and true luminary, we’re hugely excited to explore her extraordinary life and enduring legacy.”

Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar is a Passion Pictures production for BBC Arts. James House is the series director and Jemma Chisnall is the series producer. The commissioning editor for the BBC is Pegg.