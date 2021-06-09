Kim Kardashian Posts Sneak Peak of Explosive ‘KUWTK’ Reunion with Andy Cohen [Video]

Andy Cohen has been keeping up with the Kardashians for a decade, and the upcoming reunion proves just that.

In the new sneak peek at the upcoming “Housewives-style” reunion, airing in two parts beginning June 17, Cohen covers everything from Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s breakup, to Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandals and Kris Jenner’s relationship with ex Caitlyn Jenner.

The special will air one week after Thursday’s series finale of KUWTK, which has come to an end after 20 seasons on E!

“Welcome to a sit down 20 seasons in the making,” the Watch What Happens Live host begins in the new clip. “For the first time ever, I’m grilling the Kardashian-Jenners.”

“My mom’s a bit nervous,” Kim Kardashian tells Cohen behind the scenes.

“Why is the show coming to an end?” Cohen first asks in the sneak peek.

Kris then responds candidly, “We’re all feeling a little bit overwhelmed. We’ve done it for so long.”

In another segment, Kim says she “absolutely” owes “him” an apology, but it is not revealed who she’s speaking about. (Cohen previously confirmed that he covered Kim’s 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries in the special.)

Kourtney and Disick are also put on the spot when Cohen asks the exes, who share three children, “Do you think your relationship might have turned out differently if you hadn’t shared so much of it?”

Kourtney responds, “Probably,” prompting Kim to react in shock, “Really?”

However, the Poosh founder clarifies that the real cause for their split in 2015 was Disick’s drinking problems.

“I think the substance abuse was the dealbreaker,” she says, to which Disick admits, “I was pretty irresponsible.”

The clip even touches on Kourtney’s new — and highly publicized — romance with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

“Do Kourtney and Travis have your blessing?” Cohen asks Disick, though his response is not shown.

The “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” host then turns his attention to Khloé, asking her, “When Tristan first cheated on you, how did you know it would be done again?” Her response is left out as a cliffhanger as well.

The explosive teaser ends with Cohen asking Kris, “Have you forgiven Caitlyn [Jenner] for how she treated you?”

Kris and Caitlyn, 71, have been on rocky terms since their divorce in 2014, one year before the Olympian came out as a transgender woman.

Viewers can also expect to see the family address Kylie, 23, denying that she had lip fillers, Kim’s robbery in Paris, Kim’s marriage and ongoing divorce from Kanye West and Khloé’s divorce from Lamar Odom.

The first part of the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” reunion airs June 17 at 8 p.m. ET on E!

Will y’all be tuning in?