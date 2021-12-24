Kim Kardashian Posts Cute Family Christmas Photos Featuring Kardashian Kids, Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner

Kim Kardashian decided to give fans a cozy Christmas card photo this year.

via People:

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, showed off her family’s holiday photos on Instagram on Christmas Eve on Friday, and in true Kardashian fashion, everyone was in head-to-toe matching SKIMS loungewear.

Included in this year’s photos are Kim and her kids North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, along with sister Khloé Kardashian and her daughter True (whose dad is Tristan Thompson), Kris Jenner, and Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream, 5 (whose mom is Blac Chyna).

Absent from the collection of holiday family photos are Rob, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and her daughter, Stormi, 3, as well as Kourtney Kardashianand her three kids, Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6.

Khloé, 37, also posted a slew of photos from their shoot on her Instagram page, including an adorable mother-daughter portrait of her and True.

The latest addition to the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas photo canon may have some family members missing in action, but photoshoot still looks like it was a blast, as evidenced by the Kardashian cousins laughing, smiling, and generally enjoying one another’s company.

Of course, there are some more serious photos in the bunch, including one of Kim planting a sweet smooch on her eldest son, Saint, as well as a gorgeous portrait of Kim with Chicago and Dream.

While Kim just revealed the family’s holiday card, Kris, 66, got the Christmas party started earlier in the day on Friday, posting a clip of herself singing her own version of the Christmas classic, “Jingle Bells,” which Kourtney’s fiancé, Travis Barker, played drums on.

“A little Christmas fun in the studio! Christmas is my favorite and happiest time of the year and this honestly put me in the best mood and made me so happy to do!!” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch wrote. “Thank you @travisbarker for the memory and fun, and for adding your magical drums and thank you @kourtneykardash for your mesmerizing jingle bells!! Merry Christmas everyone!”

We miss the good ol’ Kardashian Christmas card days where the whole family got together and it was interesting. These Skims campaign outtakes feel a little phoned-in, don’t you think?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)