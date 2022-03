Kim Kardashian is now a single woman and has dropped West from her last name.

A judge granted Kim’s request to be declared legally single amid her ongoing divorce from Kanye West on Wednesday.

Kim joined Wednesday’s hearing via video call while Kanye remained absent. Kanye’s lawyer didn’t object to restoring Kim’s single status, but he did have three conditions.

Two were denied, however one was granted.

We expect a public stunt from Kanye any minute now…