Kim Kardashian & Odell Beckham Jr. Reignite Dating Rumors After They Both Attend Jay-Z's Pre-Grammys Party

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. are sparking dating rumors once again.

If you forgot, the 43-year-old mogul first sparked romance rumors with the 31-year-old NFL player back in September 2023. A few months later, they were spotted at the same star-studded event.

We hadn’t heard much about the couple since November. However, questions about their relationship arose again after they attended the same event at The Bird Streets Club on Friday night (February 2) in West Hollywood, Calif.

TMZ obtained photos of Kim and Odell at a party Jay-Z hosted ahead of the Grammys this weekend.

Kim looked fierce in a black crop top and matching pants. She was with her sister Khloe Kardashian, and her mom’s boyfriend Corey Gamble was also on the guestlist.

While she and Odell were not photographed together, reports suggest that they might have been spotted in the garage where her car was parked.

If they are an item, this would be Kim‘s first relationship since she and Pete Davidson split in August 2022. Last year, she revealed a dating rule that she implemented after their relationship.

For the record, we don’t think Kim and Odell are dating — but stranger things have happened!