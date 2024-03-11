Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr. Leave Oscars 2024 Parties Together Amid Romance Rumors | lovebscott.com

Kim Kardashian and her rumored new boyfriend Odell Beckham Jr. made a statement as they hit the town after Sunday night’s Oscars.

via: Page Six

The “Kardashians” star and the Baltimore Ravens player were photographed exiting the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., alongside her best friend and KKW Brands chief brand officer, Tracy Romulus, who was seen talking on her phone.

Kardashian dazzled in a formfitting Balenciaga gown, while Beckham Jr. opted for a head-to-toe leather look for the soiree.

It appears the maybe-couple had a busy night together, as they were also spotted departing Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s afterparty together.

Reps for Kardashian and Beckham Jr. did not immediately return Page Six’s requests for comment.

Romance rumors surrounding the Skims founder, 43, and NFL star, 31, began swirling in September 2023, with a source confirming to Page Six that the duo had been “hanging out casually” following his breakup with Lauren “Lolo” Wood.

According to other insiders, Beckham and Wood — who went public with their romance in 2019 and welcomed a son together in February 2022 — broke up earlier in 2023.

Kardashian and Beckham Jr. reignited dating rumors when they were seen spending time together at Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s pre-Grammys bash in February and once again gathered over Super Bowl weekend.