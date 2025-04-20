Kim Kardashian, Not Taylor Swift, Reportedly Eyed for ‘The Bodyguard’ Remake

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

From the moment it was announced that 1992 blockbuster The Bodyguard was being remade there has only been one name in the frame to play the lead actress: Taylor Swift.

Kim Kardashian’s dream to break into serious acting might be getting closer than ever, as an insider has revealed she is being eyed for “The Bodyguard” remake.

The original “The Bodyguard” movie starred the late Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner as her devoted bodyguard and was hugely successful. The film also featured a top-selling soundtrack, including hits such as “I Will Always Love You” and “Run to You.”

Earlier this month, reports revealed that a remake of “The Bodyguard” was in the works, with Sam Wrench, who directed “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” set to hold directorial duties. Hence, many Swifties thought Taylor Swift would get the lead role, but that isn’t going to be the case if the insider’s words are to be believed.

An insider has told The Mail on Sunday that Kardashian is the preferred candidate to take Houston’s role in “The Bodyguard” remake.

The source, whom the outlet described as “impeccable,” said, “Everyone immediately assumed Taylor would get the lead, the role played by Whitney Houston in the original film, because The Bodyguard remake is being directed by Sam Wrench who directed the 2023 film about Taylor’s Eras Tour.”

They added, “But Warner Bros, the studio remaking the original, is very keen on Kim. There have already been multiple meetings and the script has been written with Kim in mind.”

The insider also shed light on the direction the remake would take, noting that it wouldn’t be a musical as many people assumed.

They explained, “Everyone is assuming the remake will be a musical but there has been talk of making a sequel for years and most of the talk has been about taking it in a different direction, using a global celebrity but not necessarily having it as a musical, more straightforward drama. Let’s face it, how can you top Whitney?”

The insider also disclosed that it was Kardashian, not Taylor Swift, who has always been connected to the “The Bodyguard” remake project.

They shared, “Kim was always the person attached to this project, Taylor’s name wasn’t even mentioned until the news came out that the remake is in the works and then it was mostly Swifties saying she’d be perfect for the part.”

The source concluded, “Of course no one would ever count out Taylor if she was interested in the role. Let the battle of the divas commence!”

Meanwhile, another source talked up Kardashian’s credibility for the role. They said, “Kim is one of the most recognisable women on the planet. She believes she has what it takes to be a major movie star.”

The source concluded, “She’d be perfect for The Bodyguard and she knows it. Everyone is very excited.”

Several fans have reacted to the news that Kardashian could be the lead star of a new “The Bodyguard” movie.

Many fans shared their thoughts on the matter in a Pop Culture Reddit post about the news, with most expressing disappointment.

One person said, “Yea, I don’t dislike Kim K or anything, but does she even sing?? Whitney is a legend. And that song from the Bodyguard is iconic. The role needs to go to a great vocalist, not just anyone that can sing that song.”

Another person compared Kardashian starring as the lead in “The Bodyguard” to the disastrous “Snow White” movie starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot. They said, “I see they want to give Snow White a run for their money. ”

A third person wrote, “Kim is buying her way into Hollywood. Anything to feed that thirsty a– ego of hers.”

This isn’t the first time there have been discussions about a remake of “The Bodyguard.”

Last year, Costner appeared on “The Howard Stern Show” and opened up about plans for the film’s sequel involving the late Princess Diana.

He said, per ABC News, “I never made that movie because I could not replace Princess Di.”

Costner revealed that the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, put him in touch with Princess Diana and shared how their conversation went.

He revealed, “I said, ‘Look, I’m going to do ‘Bodyguard 2’ and I think I can build this around you. Would you be interested? And she said … she goes, ‘Yes.'”

via: The Blast