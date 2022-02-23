Kim Kardashian Has 'Grown a Lot Since Split' from Kanye West, Source Says: 'She's Moved on'

Kim Kardashian is minding the business that pays her amid Kanye West’s latest antics.

via People:

“Kim is trying to figure out who Kim is right now. She’s grown a lot since the split. She realizes she can be her own person without him and she’s moved on,” a source tells PEOPLE of the 41-year-old Kardashians star.

“She was trying really, really hard to make it work. Kim thinks Kanye took too long to try to work things out for their family and eventually she had enough and started dating and moved on,” the source says, adding, “She doesn’t necessarily want more kids but she wants a happy and loving home.”

A rep for Kardashian did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The exes are currently embroiled in divorce proceedings, a little over a year since the SKIMS founder filed for divorce. Kardashian has been dating Pete Davidson since October.

West, 44, most recently challenged Kardashian’s December petition to become legally single, citing certain “conditions” that needed to be met.

The Donda rapper filed a response to his ex’s petition in the Superior Court of California earlier this month in Los Angeles County, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

West’s lawyers claim in the response that granting Kardashian her single status before issues like custody of their four children (North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2½) and shared properties are settled in their ongoing divorce could result in “a risk of adverse consequences.”

The filing noted “an early termination of status also creates barriers to obtaining evidence” if one of them “remarries before the case is concluded.”

The response laid out several “conditions” that West wants to be met, including for Kardashian to forfeit her marital privilege with West — and her new spouse, should she remarry — until their custody dispute is resolved. Along with not having to testify against a spouse or serve as a witness, marital privilege also allows spouses to conceal conversations between them.

“If status is terminated now without his condition, then a barrier to obtaining evidence regarding parenting and custody will arise if Kim remarries before the case is concluded,” the filing stated.

In his conditions, West wants his “right of reimbursement” to be carried out “if either party dies” and for Kardashian to agree not to move assets from their trust before the terms of their property are decided, according to the court documents, which state that Kardashian “rejected” West’s requests on Tuesday.

West’s lawyers said in the filing that “Kim’s motion should be denied without prejudice so that Kim can refile it with the mandatory corrections and requested conditions.”

For now, a hearing on Kardashian’s petition, in which she also asked a judge to restore her maiden name, is set for early March.

Kim’s handling this divorce in the perfect, most media-friendly way.