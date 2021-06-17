Kim Kardashian Granted Restraining Order Against Man Sending Her Engagement Ring And Plan B Pills

Kim Kardashian received a temporary restraining order against a man who allegedly sent her a diamond ring and Plan B pregnancy prevention.

Kim Kardashian can now breathe a sigh of relief.

The 40-year-old reality star filed the petition against Nicholas Costanza on Wednesday, June 16, according to TMZ. Nicholas is now required to stay 100 yards away from her and refrain from contact.

Kim reportedly received the items on June 3, which was intercepted by her security team. In her filing, from attorney Shawn Holley, the estranged wife of Kanye West claimed that Nicholas “has shown up to her property a handful of times this year, including once in February, and then again in late May.”

Kim also alleged that Nicholas went to Calabasas home once again in May as he attempted to invite her to a dinner. Not stopping there, the man also shared a self-made marriage certificate online that read, “Queen Kimberly is sitting up in thy big castle alone waiting for her Knight in Shining Armor.”

This was not the first time Kim won a protective order against her obsessed fan. In late May, she got a restraining order against a man called Charles Peter Zelenoff, whom she said has been harassing her for months.

In legal documents obtained by TMZ, the daughter of Kris Jenner claimed that Charles is in love with her and has been expressing his desire to pursue a physical relationship with her. She also accused him of posting about trying to enter her property.

Per the documents, Charles allegedly filmed videos outside Kim’s house but got “frustrated” since he was unable to get inside her home. It prompted the SKIMS founder to get “scared” because she never shared her address to anyone. He has since been ordered to stay 100 yards away from her at all times.

