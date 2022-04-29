Kim Kardashian Dropped from Blac Chyna's Lawsuit Against Her Family, Judge Rules



Kim Kardashian has been removed as a defendant in Blac Chyna’s lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenner family.

via People:

Chyna — born Angela White — had initially sued ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian’s family in 2017 for defamation and intentional interference with her contract at the E! network. Kim, 41, mother Kris Jenner and sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were the ones being sued, in particular.

The trial didn’t commence until five years later on April 20.

The Kardashian-Jenner family attorney, however, entered a request to have Kim removed from the lawsuit. “Because [Blac Chyna] has neither identified an allegedly defamatory statement by Kim Kardashian, nor specified an instance where she ratified an allegedly defamatory statement by another party, the claim against her must be dismissed,” legal documents obtained by PEOPLE state.

“[Blac Chyna’s] vague assertion on the record during [her] argument that Kim Kardashian ‘ratified those statements and encouraged her sisters to make them’ — without specifying how Kim Kardashian ratified them and to whom — is woefully insufficient to maintain a claim,” the document continues. “Additionally, statements by other Defendants cannot form the basis of a defamation claim against Kim Kardashian because neither her mother nor her sisters ever acted as her agent.”

But Chyna’s legal team countered that she “has the right to a jury trial against Defendant Kim Kardashian for defamation,” adding that it would be “completely contrary to law” to remove the SKIMS creator.

A judge, however, granted the Kardashian-Jenner family’s counsel’s request. “There is no evidence that defendant Kim Kardashian took a ‘responsible part’ in the publication of the alleged statement by the other defendants,” the ruling obtained by PEOPLE stated.

Additionally, the judge stated that Chyna’s “unrelated assertion” that “the alternate jurors were chosen in such a way that the randomness and fairness of the alternative juror process was not secured” is false.

It’ll be interesting to see what the jury decides as it pertains to the rest of the family.