Kim Kardashian Denies She Hooked Up with Travis Barker: 'False Narrative' [Photo]

Kim Kardashian denied the rumors that she hooked up with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker on Instagram Tuesday.

via: People

During a fan Q&A session on her Instagram Story, Wednesday, Kim, 40, denied that she and Barker, 45, have ever been anything more than friends.

“Did you hook up with Travis Barker?” one fan asked.

“NO! False narrative!” Kim wrote in response. “We’ve been friends for years and I’m so happy for him and Kourt.”

Kourtney, 42, and Barker confirmed their relationship over Valentine’s Day weekend, and have been public with their affection in the months since. Both post about the other on social media frequently, they have gone on several vacations together, and Kourtney even gave Barker a tattoo.

Kim, meanwhile, filed for divorce from Kanye West in February.

Barker has been friends with the Kardashian family for years, as they all live in Calabasas.

A source previously told PEOPLE that the couple has spent time with each other’s families since they started dating, and that Barker had already gotten the stamp of approval from the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Barker shares Landon Asher, 17, Alabama Luella, 15, and stepdaughter Atiana De la Hoya, 22, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Kardashian shares Mason Dash, 11, Penelope Scotland, 8½, and Reign Aston, 6, with ex Scott Disick.

The source told PEOPLE that Barker has liked Kourtney “for a long time and she just got more open to the idea.”

“He’s a good guy and a really great dad,” they added at the time. “Her family and friends all really like him. Their kids all get along too, which is sweet.”

“Travis is great guy. He is very nice to be around. Throughout their friendship, Travis has always had stronger feelings for Kourtney,” another source previously told PEOPLE. “He has been pursuing her for a while.”

Y’all believe Kim?