Kim Kardashian Comedy ‘The Fifth Wheel’ Lands at Netflix

Kim Kardashian is set to star in and produce upcoming ensemble comedy movie The Fifth Wheel, which landed at Netflix after a brief bidding war.

via THR:

Paula Pell and Janine Brito are behind the screenplay, with plot details being kept under wraps, but Kardashian will play the eponymous “fifth wheel” alongside a female ensemble cast. (The rest of the cast has yet to be announced.) Kardashian and Pell will also produce.

Pell, a Saturday Night Live alum, wrote the Tina Fey and Amy Poehler comedy film Sisters and previously starred in Netflix feature Wine Country. Brito, who is married to Pell, has credits that include the NBC sitcom Mr. Mayor. The duo plays spouses on the comedy Girls5Eva, which recently moved to Netflix after two seasons on Peacock.

Kardashian can currently be seen in the latest American Horror Story season, Delicate, and has lent her voice to animated features like the PAW Patrol film and its sequel The Mighty Movie.

The Fifth Wheel was pursued by several studios, including those that were considering a theatrical release, and it has become one of the first big packages to land at a studio following the months-long SAG strike. During the strike, the streamer picked up several finished films, including Toronto Film Festival titles Hit Man, from director Richard Linklater and starring Top Gun actor Glen Powell, and Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut Woman of the Hour.

