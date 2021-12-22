Kim Kardashian Calls Out Prosecutor’s Inappropriate FB Post In Trucker Case [Photo]

Kim Kardashian is asking for clemency for 23-year-old Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos.

via The Blast:

On Sunday, The Blast reported that a petition asking Colorado Governor Jared Polis for clemency – or a reduced sentence – received over 4 million signatures. That number has now grown to over 4.6 million signatures.

In 2019, the truck driver from Houston was convicted of 27 counts after the brakes on his truck failed and he crashed into cars stopped on the highway, leading to four deaths and countless injuries. Although this was his first offense and he fully cooperated with authorities in the investigation, he was still convicted of 110-years due to Colorado’s strict minimum sentencing laws.

Many have spoken out in Rogel’s defense, including truck drivers who are refusing to drive through the state of Colorado as they stand in solidarity with Rogel.

Kim Kardashian, who has been studying law, said that she had done a “deep dive” into this situation and took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share her thoughts on the case with her fans.

“For those who don’t know about this case, Rogel Aguilera-Mederos is a 26-year old that was sentenced to 110 years in prison for driving a semi-tractor-trailer and crashed into traffic killing four people,” she explained. “He was not drunk or under the influences, his brakes on the semi tractor-trailer failed.”

“Another shocking and unfair part of this case is that the judge didn’t want to sentence him to such a lengthy sentence,” she continued. “However, because of the mandatory minimums in Colorado, his hands were tied. Mandatory minimums take away judicial discretion and need to end.”

“Colorado law really has to be changed and this is so unfair,” she added. “@govofco is a really good person and I know he will do the right thing.”

“I pray that Governor Polis, who has been a leader on supporting reforms that increase human dignity in the legal system, will commute his sentence,” she concluded.

Although there is no date associated with the photo, it has been widely shared on social media. Wildeman wrote, “Get yourself a trial partner as great as Trevor Moritzky. He turned a brake shoe from a semi truck into a memento. What a special gift from a truly special person. I never asked for a new bff at work, let alone one that is old enough to be my father (no offense) but I sure am grateful this trial brought you into my career as both a colleague and a friend! Words will never convey how lucky I am to have gotten the opportunity to learn from you!”

“Another shocking part of the case is this post by the prosecutor after his conviction,” she continued. “Four people died in this tragic accident. Rogel has a life sentence for the accident, which will not only destroy his life, but it will also impact his wife and son’s life. And yet, for some reason, the prosecutor thought it would be funny to post a photo of a brake shoe trophy she received from a colleague with a plaque? Makes me so sick.”

Wildeman has yet to comment on the controversy, although District attorney Alexis King released a statement saying that Wildeman’s “post was in very poor taste” and did not reflect the overall views of everyone who worked at the office. King also added that the brake shoe in the photo was not used as evidence in the case.

Following Kim’s post, it has been announced that Denver District Attorney Alexis King will reconsider the 110 year sentence her office sought and obtained against Rogel.