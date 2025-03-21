Kim Kardashian Called Emergency Hearing with Kanye West After Being Told Tate Brothers Were Visiting Him with Kids Present

BY: Walker Published 23 minutes ago

Kim Kardashian will go to any lengths to ensure her kids’ safety, even if she has to fight ex-husband, Kanye West.

Kardashian reportedly called for an emergency custody hearing after learning that Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate would be present during Kanye West’s visit with daughter North West.

She abruptly ended North’s visit with West last week after security guards told her the Tate brothers, who returned to the U.S. last month after facing sex crimes charges overseas, would soon be arriving at North and West’s meeting place, according to TMZ. (Andrew and Tristan have both been sued for sexual assault in the U.K. and U.S. They have not been convicted and maintain their innocence.)

Advertisement

Kardashian and West sat down with their attorneys and a mediator on Friday, March 14, after North and Sean “Diddy” Combs were featured on West’s single “LONELY ROADS STILL GO TO SUNSHINE.” West’s meeting with Andrew and Tristan was also a topic of conversation during the sit-down. Combs is currently being held in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center after being charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.

As of late, West — who has a history of making repeated antisemitic comments — has again shared numerous antisemitic and homophobic posts to his X account.

On Wednesday, March 19, he alleged that Kardashian and her family are sex trafficking children, referencing North’s involvement in an FKA Twigs song and TikTok video.

Earlier this week, he shared a disturbing post about Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s 7½-year-old twins Rumi and Sir to X, where he questioned the children’s mental capacity with offensive language.

Advertisement

In a since-edited caption on the post, as reported by TMZ and the New York Post’s Page Six, Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles spoke out against “ignorance and evil” — seemingly in direct response to West’s words about her grandchildren.

“It’s hard to remain positive and classy in the face of ignorance and evil. But I know that no weapon formed against me or my family shall prosper,” she reportedly wrote.

West and Kardashian also share daughter Chicago West, 7, and sons Saint West, 9, and Psalm West, 5. They divorced in 2022 after eight years of marriage.

via: People

Advertisement