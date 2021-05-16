Kim Kardashian Buys Janet Jackson's Custom Outfit from 'If' Music Video for $25K: 'I'm Such a Fan' [Photos]

Kim Kardashian got herself a piece of Janet Jackson history!

In honor of Janet’s 55th birthday, Kim took to Instagram to reveal that she recently purchased Janet’s iconic ‘IF’ music video ensemble.

SOLD for $25,000! A custom-made top with a pair of black pants, both worn by Janet Jackson in her 1993 award-winning "If" music video. Sold in our "Iconic Treasures from the Legendary Career and Life of Janet Jackson" auction at https://t.co/TiME89uOXn! w/ @JanetJackson pic.twitter.com/OnBlFXOXC3 — Juliens Auctions (@JuliensAuctions) May 14, 2021

via People:

“Happy birthday queen!” Kardashian wrote on her Instagram Story, alongside a clip of Jackson wearing the ensemble. “For @janetjackson’s bday bc I’m such a fan I can’t believe I won this on juliens_auctions.”

Jackson responded to Kardashian in her own Instagram Story. “Thank u so much @kimkardashian! I hope ‘IF’ gives u as much pleasure as it did me,” she wrote along with three kissing face emojis.

Just two days earlier, the auction house announced that the outfit — a custom-made cropped suede top with artificial bone detailing and a pair of black lace-up front pants — had sold for $25,000.

The three-day auction, “Iconic Treasures From the Legendary Career and Life of Janet Jackson,” was held to commemorate Jackson’s birthday.

“Can’t believe this will be the last time I’ll see some of these items, but it’s for a good cause,” Jackson recently said in a video announcing the sale. A portion of the proceeds will go towards Compassion International, a non-profit organization that provides humanitarian aid to children in need.

This isn’t the first item of Jackson family memorabilia that Kardashian has purchased over the years.

In 2017, the SKIMS founder shared that she and Kanye West, whom she filed for divorce from in February, purchased daughter North a one-of-a-kind jacket once worn by Michael Jackson, as well as the white fedora he wore in his 1988 music video for “Smooth Criminal.”

Just last week, the mother of four received several other priceless additions to her collection: handmade Mother’s Day gifts from her children.

“My kids are so thoughtful, they made me my own perfume, each of them because they know I love perfume,” she said in one video, showcasing each of the unique scents, and sentimental designs, her kids picked out.

“They picked photos they wanted on the outside of the perfume and decorated the back, and they named them,” added the KKW Fragrance mogul.

“My kids are so funny,” she added of daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2. “It definitely shows their personalities, and they made their own scents just for me. I love them and I’m gonna keep these forever.”

