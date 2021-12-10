Kim Kardashian Asks Judge to Declare Her Legally Single Amid Divorce, Wants to Drop ‘West’ and Restore Maiden Name

Kim Kardashian isn’t going back to Kanye West, despite his public pleas.

In fact, she’s ready to legally ditch him and his last name, even though their divorce hasn’t been finalized

Kim filed documents on Friday asking a judge to separate issues of child custody and property from marital status so that she can be legally declared single.

Kim is also asking that her maiden name be restored, dropping the West.

Kanye has maintained Kim was “still” his wife in recent interviews and says he hasn’t even seen the divorce papers, but Kim is making moves to get on with her life — whether he looks at the papers or not.



Now it makes sense why she pulled her ‘KKW Beauty’ brand — there’s no more W.

