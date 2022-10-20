Kim Kardashian Asked Kris Jenner's Surgeon to Save Her Mom's Bones So She Could Wear Them as Jewelry

Kim Kardashian apparently wanted to make jewelry out of her mother’s bones.

via: EW

Kris Jenner made a shocking revelation at the top of Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, with the mogul matriarch telling daughters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner that Kim made a “creepy” request ahead of her mom’s hip-replacement surgery.

“Kim asked the doctor to save her my bones so she could make jewelry out of it,” Kris told Khloe and Kylie (who listened via phone) as she recovered in her bedroom.

Kylie quickly responded, telling her mother, “That is weird.”

Khloe didn’t let Kris off the hook, though.

“Remember when you wanted your ashes — you wanted to be cremated and made into necklaces for us? That’s weird,” she said, to which Kris excitedly replied: “That’s a great idea!”

Later, in a confessional, Khloe explained that the family frequently talks “about wills” and “death,” and outlined a particular request she wrote into her own will.

“We tell each other what our wishes would be if something terrible were to happen. If I’m in a coma, I’m still getting my nails done once a week, and that’s in my will,” she said, “because people are going to visit me.”

The Kardashians streams Thursdays on Hulu.