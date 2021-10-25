Kim Kardashian Announces FENDI X SKIMS Collaboration, Talks Kanye’s Involvement With Brand [Video]

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS brand has just announced a collaboration with luxury fashion house Fendi for an upcoming product line.

In a new cover story interview with WSJ. Magazine, the origin of that Fendi collab—which is comprised of tops, dresses, leggings, puffers, underwear, and more—is detailed alongside Kardashian’s carefully managed daily schedule that allows for hands-on creative control of SKIMS drops. And even with a meticulously planned workweek, Kardashian also finds time to spend hours each day studying law.

“I always loved shapewear,” Kardashian said in a video portion of the new interview. “I would find that I couldn’t find shapewear that would be my skin tone. I really wanted to launch my own shapewear that took all of the designs that I was cutting up myself, that I was dying myself.”

The larger goal, she added, was to make the line inclusive in terms of age, size, and “everything.”

Also mentioned in the new feature is Kanye West, who recently changed his name to simply Ye. The couple made headlines earlier this year with news that they were getting a divorce. According to Kardashian, the two are still close and also remain in contact regarding business collaborations.

“He has a piece of Skims himself and gives [the team] inspiration but also information,” she said. “I think he enjoys the process.” Elsewhere, Kardashian commended the Donda artist by noting the lifelong impact their relationship has had on her.

“Kanye will always be the most inspirational person to me,” she said.

As for the limited edition SKIMS x Fendi collab, sales for which begin the morning of Nov. 9, Kardashian pointed to her friendship with artistic director Kim Jones as proving pivotal in the partnership being brought to life.

In fact, the link-up has its roots in a conversation the two had during which Jones revealed that the SKIMS line was a hit among people in his office. This mention prompted Kardashian to send over some product, a timely move that ultimately resulted in Jones traveling to Calabasas to discuss a collab in December of last year.

