Kim and Kanye Put Aside Pete Davidson Drama for Virgil Abloh Tribute in Miami [Photo + Video]

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West reunited to celebrate the life of their longtime friend and late designer Virgil Abloh at his posthumous presentation for Louis Vuitton.

via: Page Six

The divorcing couple, along with their daughter North West, paid tribute to the label’s former artistic director Abloh at his Spring-Summer 2022 Collection in Miami on Tuesday, marking his final presentation for the brand.

Kardashian and West sat front row at Abloh’s final collection — billed as a celebration to the designer’s life and legacy — at Miami’s Marine Stadium with their eight-year-old daughter North.

They put on a united front despite Kardashian’s new romance with “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson and West’s recent new public vow to reunite his family.

Abloh, founder of haute-streetwear label Off-White and a prolific DJ, died aged 41 on Sunday after a private, two-year battle with cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare cancer.

The designer was a longstanding collaborator of West and served as creative director for the rapper’s design agency Donda. He also art-directed the covers for West’s albums “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” and “Yeezus.”

After Abloh launched his own label Off-White, he rapidly became a force in luxury streetwear and was signed by LVMH to run Louis Vuitton’s menswear division in 2008.

In a post on the brand’s Instagram page, Michael Burke, Louis Vuitton’s chairman and CEO, explained it was Abloh’s wish for the show to go on.

“Virgil was not only a friend, great collaborator, creative genius, visionary and disruptor, but also one of the best cultural communicators of our times … He was an eternal optimist who believed anything was possible.

“In this same spirit, we at Louis Vuitton will proudly continue to celebrate his legacy with a final show in Miami, per his wishes.”

Abloh’s family said on his Instagram that he chose to keep his diagnosis private, “undergoing numerous challenging treatments,” while he continued his work in the world of fashion.

“Through it all, his work ethic, infinite curiosity, and optimism never wavered. Virgil was driven by his dedication to his craft and to his mission to open doors for others and create pathways for greater equality in art and design.

“He often said, ‘Everything I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself,’ believing deeply in the power of art to inspire future generations.”

Kardashian and Davidson began dating following the reality star’s “SNL” host spot. They’ve since rarely been seen without one another, be it holding hands, giggling in the car or celebrating Davidson’s birthday.

West, who shares four children with the KKW Beauty founder – North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 — erased all the posts from his Instagram account on Monday after he shared a lengthy Thanksgiving prayer asking to reconcile with Kardashian.

“All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I’ve caused,” the rapper – who now goes by Ye – said. “I take accountability for my actions.”

Others at the Louis Vuitton show included 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Gunna, Metro Boomin, 2 Chainz, plus Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. (The couple, close friends of the Arnault family, who own LV, were seated in the front row as well). Quavo modeled in the runway show, along with Kid Cudi and Offset.

RIP Virgil.