Kim Burrell Assures Fans 'All Is Well' After Tyrese Gibson Reveals Her Pneumonia Diagnosis [Photos]

Legendary gospel singer Kim Burrell has spoken out in a post on Instagram, after Tyrese announced that she had been hospitalized with pneumonia in both of her lungs.

via: AceShowbiz

Taking to Instagram, the 50-year-old shared a selfie and greeted her fans, “Good late evening. I’m so happy to report that all is well.” She added, “As most of you know, there’s NOTHING that @tyrese wouldn’t say or do for me. Everybody please relax and continue to pray for my recovery. I love you all.”

Kim’s post arrived after Tyrese announced her illness on Saturday, March 4. “Just three weeks ago mother was in the best of spirits. I just got a call today that brought me to tears stepmother has pneumonia and both of her lungs I’m freaking out I don’t know what to do,” he first penned on Instagram.

“$15,000 to cover whatever medical bills if you know Kim, you have a relationship with her you can’t donate money that’s fine but just please prayer warriors stop everything you doing and send the most sincere and beautiful prayer for the breakthrough that mama Kim can get to the other side of this unexpected health crisis I am worried I’m in tears,” the Roman Pearce depicter in the “Fast and Furious” film series continued. “This is my mother and whatever prayers and advice you can give let’s get it done!”

“She had to cancel five shows and she stressed out about it, but I just wanted to have more than enough money to where she don’t have to worry about the shows if she could just focus on resting and recovering because this world has already became a different place because of Kim Burrell and we want to keep it that way,” he further noted. “I love you mother I hope I don’t make you mad from putting up this post.”

Tyrese went on to say, “There’s so many of us out here that love you and let’s do whatever it takes to get you back on your feet at 100%.” He then told his followers, “She’s on PayPal cash app Venmo Zelle just do whatever it takes to get some money into mom to make sure she’s OK but more importantly, all of you, kings and queens in the gospel with those powerful prophetic prayers to cover her energy, her spirit, her confidence and her health to get her to the other side, please I’m begging of you pray for Kim Burrell!!!!!!”