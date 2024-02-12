Killer Mike Tells ‘The View’: “All My Heroes Have Been In Handcuffs – Malcolm, Martin, Mandela, Medgar” | lovebscott.com

Killer Mike’s Grammy night on Feb. 4 was bittersweet after being placed in handcuffs by LAPD following an alleged altercation with a security guard earlier in the day. Mike spoke to the cast of The View on Monday (Feb. 12), following his Grammy trifecta, where he won best rap album and song, and best rap performance.

via: The View

“All of my heroes have been in handcuffs – Malcolm, Martin, Mandela, Medgar. I walked out with the same dignity and respect that I walked in with, and I would implore people to just take that from it.”

The rapper was asked about the incident by View co-host Sunny Hostin, who acknowledged that the ongoing legal case restricted the extent to which Killer Mike, real name Mike Render, could discuss.

As he has previously said, Killer Mike described the evening by noting, “Backstage was overcrowded, the winners were exuberant and I think security got a little overzealous.”

Watch the interview below.

The activist-entrepreneur-rapper was taken into custody following his triple-Grammy win February 4 by the LAPD following an alleged altercation with a security guard earlier. He was detained for several hours and booked on a misdemeanor charge. He is scheduled to appear in court in Los Angeles February 29.

On The View today, Killer Mike said that after being detained and released, he was greeted by his wife, Shana. “I walked out to my wife in the rain,” he said. “I twas like a romance movie. It was dope.”

Several hours later, the rapper was notified by his former girlfriend that a kidney had been found for their 21-year-old son, who has been awaiting a transplant for three years.

Later during his View visit, when pressed on his reluctance to endorse Joe Biden for president, the rapper said he was focused on “hyper-local” politics in Atlanta. “In terms of nationally, I’m just kinda doing what my grandfather said, ‘Stay out of white folks business and watch what happens…For right now, I just don’t want to be involved in the soap opera.”

.@KillerMike on why he has yet to endorse a candidate in the 2024 presidential election: "I just don't want to be involved in the soap opera because I'm much too concerned about what's going on in Atlanta on the hyper-local level." https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/v0oY6jUzYX — The View (@TheView) February 12, 2024