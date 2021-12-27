Killer Mike Encourages Fans to Find Help for ‘Mentally Disturbed’ Man Who Vandalized Barber Shop

Fresh off his performance on The Late Show as part of Stephen Colbert’s hip-hop ode to the Lord Of The Rings, Killer Mike shared some sobering news on Instagram: His downtown Atlanta barbershop, Swag Shop, was vandalized with spraypaint across its storefront.

via: Complex

Mike revealed the damage to the Swag Shop via Instagram, and wrote that the “mentally disturbed” white man who spray-painted his popular storefront is in need of assistance.

“A mentally disturbed White Man who Calls him self ‘Druce Wayne’ did this to our Shop downtown,” Mike wrote on Instagram. “He lives in the delusion he is Kurt Cobain and somehow i am involved in a conspiracy to keep him silenced. I am angry and beyond upset. With that said I know I can fix this physical damage BUT this man’s mind is terribly broken. If u are from OKC and know his family or friends please DM so u can get him some help.”

The MC added that he will make sure the location gets fixed up, and encouraged his followers to check on their loved ones in need of help. As he put it, “the world may not be as understanding as me.”

While Run the Jewels didn’t drop this year, Mike has still been outspoken in all that he does, recently taking some time back in October to defend Meek Mill and his cover art choice for his latest studio album, Expensive Pain, which features nudity. According to Mike, the cover featuring Mill surrounded by three naked Black women is “absolutely” art.

“We as a society see naked humans in art in museums,” he said. “We should also be cultured enough as adults & parents to have a convo about nudity & art with our children. I say this as a parent, rapper & a High Museum of ART Board member. Love & Respect Doc.”

It’s the second time this year one of Mike’s shops has suffered damage. In February, he delayed reopening the downtown shop which had been closed due to COVID due to the windows being shot out. Here’s us hoping that he can avoid future damage and have a successful and safe 2022.