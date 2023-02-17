Kiely Williams Reacts to Chris Brown Collaborating with Chloë Bailey And Chris Responds [Photos]

Chloë Bailey announced a collaboration that had everyone calling her out on social media.

via: Baller Alert

The drama unfolded after Bailey posted a photo of herself and Brown to promote her single, “How Does It Feel.” Many people were upset about the collaboration and expressed their opinions on social media. Former 3LW member Kiely Williams was amongst the some of the naysayers and suggested Brown uses black women to gain access “back into the mainstream.”

“Let him come out with his own record—so genius, so captivating that it makes us all forget HE BEATS WOMEN,” Williams tweeted. “He can’t so he wont. So what does he do? He slowly creeps back into the mainstream by getting small nods for features on Black Women’s merit. Black women who are more talented, more worthy, but give him the okay. I am swatting the f*cking air rn. Garbage.”

Of course it didn’t take long for Brown to catch wind of Williams’ statement. The 33-year-old singer took to his Instagram story on Friday morning to address Williams, saying she should’ve minded her business.

“I’m getting kinda tired of ya broken promithis, promithis,” Brown wrote. “Obviously you are at a point in your life where either you are very broke or broken…The fact you think you have to speak negatively about me makes u look so l*me…Your life and career must suck right now…minding your business would’ve been best..but I guess you don’t have a business or a real job that makes u financially stable. I feel more embarrassed for you and your actual maturity.”

Nevertheless, Bailey’s single featuring Brown is set to be released on February 24th.