Kid Cudi Praises Beyoncé Show: 'This Was the Greatest Concert I've Ever Been To' [Photos + Video]

Kid Cudi was overjoyed with his experience at Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour.

via: Complex

The Cleveland artist hopped on Twitter on Sunday to praise Bey after seeing her perform for the first time, saying the pop star’s Renaissance World Tour is “the greatest concert” he’s ever experienced.

“Just saw Beyonce perform for the very first time and my face melted,” Cudi wrote alongside a video of the Renaissance artist performing. “This was the greatest concert Ive ever been to. Fuckin unreal. Happy early Bday B!! Mad love to Hov for gettin me tix. Love u big bro.”

In a subsequent tweet, Cudi expanded on his thoughts regarding Bey’s performance, claiming that the 41-year-old’s vocals and melodies were “perfectly pitched.”

“Vocals on point every line every single melody was perfectly pitched,” he wrote. “All live, plus dancing. I’m happy I got to witness that magic in real life.”

After one of Cudi’s followers reminded the Man on the Moon rapper that not even Beyoncé is in the same league as Michael Jackson when it comes to live performances, Cudi maintained that Bey “comes pretty close” to the King of Pop.

“This is true, but she comes pretty close,” Cudi replied. “Idk if uve seen this tour but its not to be fucked with.”

Check out Cudi’s high praise for Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour in the tweets below.

