Kid Cudi Cancels Tour After Breaking His Foot at Coachella: 'Much More Serious Than I Thought' | lovebscott.com

Kid Cudi has been forced to cancel his upcoming tour following his fall at Coachella.

via: Deadline

The rapper is now heading into surgery and will focus on recovering before returning to the stage.

“Guys, so, I have a broken calcaneus. I’m headed to surgery now and there’s gonna be a long recovery time. We have to cancel the tour so I can focus on getting better to be out there in top shape to rage with you all,” the performer posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “There’s just no way I can bounce back in time to give 100%. The injury is much more serious than I thought.”

The We Are Who We Are actor assured fans that “anyone who bought tickets will get a full refund” and should be getting an e-mail soon.

“We will be back with new tour dates as soon as possible, and I can’t wait to get back out there with you guys and turn up how we do,” he continued. “I’m so sorry fam and I love you all so much, thanks for the endless love and support. Im really disappointed as im sure you guys are too, but I will be back.”

Cudi said he was in “good spirits” and was just experiencing “a lil soreness.”

The artist had to cut his set short on Sunday after jumping off the stage saying in a post, “So I broke my foot today at the show. just leaving the hospital. Never a broken bone before so this is all a bit crazy. I wanna thank u all for ur concerns and well wishes!! I love yall man. I heard yall still ragin when I was offstage. Made me smile big.”

From your friend, Scott ??? with mad love pic.twitter.com/fp9gcxpOYO — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) April 24, 2024