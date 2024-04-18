Kid Cudi Added to Coachella 2024 Weekend Two Lineup | lovebscott.com

Kid Cudi is the latest artist to join the 2024 Coachella lineup.

via: Rolling Stone

The fest made the announcement on Tuesday evening, sharing an Instagram post of Weekend Two’s updated schedule and listing Kid Cudi on Sunday from 5:10 p.m. to 5:50 p.m. at the Sahara tent. Teasing his performance, the post was captioned, “On the pursuit of happiness.”

Vampire Weekend, who performed last Saturday (with a surprise appearance from Paris Hilton to play cornhole), will not be returning for Weekend Two.

Kid Cudi appeared at Coachella in 2019, closing out his memorable performance with a tribute to Mac Miller and Nipsey Hussle, dedicating his performance of “Pursuit of Happiness” to both artists, who had died the year prior.

The “Man on the Moon” singer is set to embark on a world tour in support of his ninth studio album, Insano, and will kick off the the North American leg on July 28 in Austin, Texas, at Moody Center. Pusha T will join him on the road for all of the dates, with Jaden and Earthgang appearing in select cities.