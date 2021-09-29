Khloe Kardashian's Topless Good American Commercial Reportedly Too Racy for TV -- See It Now [Video]

Khloe Kardashian has released the latest drop for Good American that’s been deemed too hot for TV!.

via ET:

According to multiple reports, Kardashian took to IG to debut her latest Good American ad, after it was deemed “too racy” for TV. On Tuesday, the former reality TV star and fashion designer shared the sexy “Find The One” ad on social media, which features a topless Kardashian rolling around in bed in just her Good American denim jeans.

While Kardashian shared the ad along with several photos from the campaign, including one featuring older sister Kourtney Kardashian, a tamed-down version of the ad is still set to hit TV screens after it’s made “more suitable for airing.”

“The commercial was rejected for TV in its original form, and it’s now being edited with less skin to make it more suitable for airing,” a rep for the clothing company confirmed in a statement to E! News.

“It’s just different this time,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said in the15-second clip. “I feel good, I feel sexy. Like, I don’t have to keep looking. I think I found the one.”

The brand’s page shared another clip from the ad, this time starring a topless Kourtney, who’s seen showing off her figure in Good American’s latest line,

“We’re so close, we couldn’t get any closer. We make such a good pair. I think I’ve found the one,” Kourtney said in the quick vid.

Though Kardashian hasn’t publicly commented on the matter, the brand’s official Instagram shared several articles reporting on the sultry commercial being kept off the air.

“TOO SEXY FOR TV ?Let us help you Find The One | Link in bio,” the denim company captioned one of their posts.

Watch the ad for yourself below.