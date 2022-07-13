Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's 'Baby Was Conceived' Before She Knew of His Cheating

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s surrogate was already pregnant with their baby when Khloé found out he cheated and fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family,” a representative for Kardashian, 38, told PEOPLE on Wednesday.

The source tells PEOPLE that despite the pair expecting a sibling for 4-year-old daughter True, “Khloé and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters.”

In January, Thompson, 31, confirmed he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, writing in an Instagram Story in part, “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

He and Kardashian had been in an on-again, off-again relationship since 2016 and welcomed daughter True in 2018. Thompson is also dad to son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig.

The Chicago Bulls player apologized to the Kardashians star at the time, writing, “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Fans saw Thompson’s paternity scandal play out on the first season of Hulu’s The Kardashians.

“If you remember during filming when Khloé found out about Tristan’s cheating, she was calm, which makes a bit more sense because she knew she was pregnant and getting her baby,” a source tells PEOPLE.

Adds the insider: “News came out that Tristan was having a baby in December and that’s when Khloé found out the surrogate was pregnant. The surrogate was literally 3 to 4 weeks pregnant at this time.”

Prior to the cheating scandal being revealed, Kardashian talked about how people deserve “multiple chances in life,” saying in The Kardashians season finale that “marriage is the end goal but there’s work to be done with him and I.”

“This was definitely a tough episode but there’s so much beauty in watching how close my family is. We we’ll [sic] always stick together and love one another deeply,” Kardashian wrote on Twitter after the finale aired, adding a heart emoji.

Khloé decided to have a second child with a man she thought was doing right by her — she was wrong, but ultimately shouldn’t be blamed for a man’s decisions.