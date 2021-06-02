Khloé Kardashian Sends Cease-and-Desist to Tristan Thompson Paternity Accuser

Khloe Kardashian is tired of the accusations from the woman claiming Tristan Thompson is her baby daddy.

via: Page Six

Khloé Kardashian is threatening to sue the woman accusing Tristan Thompson of fathering her child for defamation.

The Good American founder fired off a cease-and-desist to Kimberly Alexander after she allegedly faked DMs from Kardashian.

The legal threat sent by Kardashian’s attorney Lynda Goldman and obtained by Page Six reads, “You put words in her mouth that she never said and that she wouldn’t say. You faked the whole thing. And you have now publicly admitted it.”

The letter goes on to state that even “after admitting” she faked the DMs, Alexander “continued to make outrageous defamatory smears about Khloé, harassing her and trying to drag her into the paternity drama that you have persisted in contriving notwithstanding that a DNA test from one of the nation’s top labs confirmed that Mr. Thompson is not the father of your child.”

Goldman’s letter is emphatic in distancing the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star from Thompson’s paternity drama, noting Alexander’s son was 7 years old when she first made the claim of Thompson being his father last year, so there’s no possibility that he was “conceived during Khloé’s and Tristan’s relationship.”

As Page Six reported in May 2020, Thompson agreed to take a DNA test, which resulted in a negative result. Goldman reaffirmed this fact in her legal letter and added, “Unlike your lawyers, you refused to accept that result and you demanded a new paternity test.”

Goldman also blasted Alexander for claiming the paternity test was performed at a “Kardashian-affiliated facility” and stated it’s actually one of the “most reputable labs in the country, and your own lawyers approved it and accepted the test results.”

Kardashian, via her attorney’s cease-and-desist, then threatened to sue Alexander for defamation after she allegedly inferred that the E! reality star is a racist.

“You wrote on Instagram that the (phony) DM’s are ‘Another case of her trying to take down a brown woman,’ falsely portraying her as engaging in racially motivated conduct detrimental to ‘brown’ women,” the letter stated.

“That ludicrous claim is highly defamatory and increased the potential liability you face.”

Should Kardashian, 36, choose to sue Alexander, she’d be following up Thompson’s libel suit, which he filed last May.

A source close to Kardashian and Thompson also pointed out that Alexander has been showing off how much her social media engagement has been increasing since she claimed Kardashian DM’d her and said she’s simply looking for attention.

“80K yesterday and now 40K already today. Y’all hate me but still running my numbers up,” Alexander wrote over the screenshot of her Instagram Story views.

“And yes I’m still doing promo.”

But Alexander seemed unfazed by the cease-and-desist, as she snapped a screenshot Wednesday morning of a report about threatening to be sued and wrote, “and loose.” She likely meant “and lose.”

Alexander also later claimed her Instagram was hacked, but then deleted the post.

The jig is up Kimberly it’s time to leave them alone.