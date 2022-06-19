Khloé Kardashian Says Rewatching Tristan Thompson's Paternity Scandal Unfold Is 'a Form of Therapy'

Khloé Kardashian says having her failed relationship with Tristan Thompson play out on television has been somewhat healing for her.

During The Kardashians Disney FYC Screening and Q&A on Wednesday night in Los Angeles, the reality TV star, 37, revealed how rewatching the downfall of her relationship with Tristan Thompson has been “a form of therapy.”

“It’s not easy, but it’s also, I think, a form of therapy for me at the same time, and I like to see how the rest of my family responds to things,” Khloé shared with the audience.

“Those little things mean a lot to me, and I like to see that stuff, just how the whole family — not about this situation, but any situation — how we all rally around one another in times that are hard for us,” she added.

Khloé and Tristan officially ended their relationship after discovering the NBA player fathered another child, who was born on Dec. 1, with Maralee Nichols. At the time of the child’s conception, he was still in a relationship with Khloé. (The pair had been in an on-again, off-again relationship since 2016 and welcomed daughter True in 2018.)

In Thursday’s season finale of The Kardashians, Khloé opened up about learning of Tristan’s paternity scandal for the first time.

“I find out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world,” Khloé told the cameras in a confessional. “A courtesy would be not doing it. But fine, if you do it, you’re not even gonna be a f—ing heads up before the rest of the world? It’s just an additional slap in my face. It’s humiliating, I’m embarrassed.”

“I’m replaying every event, every grand gesture, every trip, every date… all of that was a lie,” she continued, later adding, “Everything is an act of betrayal, everything is a lie. It’s manipulation, it’s deceit. Did Tristan have every opportunity to tell me? Yes. Was Tristan going to tell me if there wasn’t a baby involved? Absolutely not. And that shows a lot about his character. The entire thing is despicable.”

During Wednesday’s Q&A panel, Khloé credited the reality show’s team of producers for creating an environment that made her and her family “feel so safe,” which allowed her to continue sharing this vulnerable part of her life.

“We’re so lucky and honored through that, and [showrunner] Danielle [King] is with us in the field every day,” she said. “If we didn’t feel safe or comfortable to tell our stories, or to feel that we can be vulnerable… Yes, we know it’s going to go on the big screen one day, but you can be your raw, open self when you have a great team around you.”

When asked how she sets boundaries for some of the more intimate details of her life, Khloé answered: “I think each person has their own set of boundaries or what they feel like showing, and we all respect that.”

“Each person might have something that they’re more comfortable showing and something that they don’t want on camera. We have to respect that because this is not only our job, but it’s our real life too,” she added.

Khloé reflected on the season finale with her followers on Thursday, tweeting a message of love and lessons learned.

“This was definitely a tough episode but there’s so much beauty in watching how close my family is. We we’ll [sic] always stick together and love one another deeply,” she wrote, adding a heart emoji.

In a second message, Khloé added, “Life is full of lessons, teachable moments. We should handle them with grace/love. Even if we are hurt by them. Take ur moment, cry/scream but remain composed & remember that Love heals & teaches more than anger or hate ever will. We all deserve forgiveness and most of all… LOVE.”

