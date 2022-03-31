Khloe Kardashian Responds To Claims She's Not 'Important' Like Kim And Kourtney For Met Gala [Photo]

Khloé Kardashian shut down a troll who claimed she’s not as “important” as sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian.

via: AceShowbiz

Khloe Kardashian has become irritated after being compared to her sisters, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian. Taking to her social media account, the Good American founder blasted the hater who said that she’s not “important” like her sisters for the Met Gala.

Underneath a series of her photos from Vanity Fair Oscars 2022 party on Sunday, March 27, an Instagram user commented, “What so Khloe was there but not important enough to walk the red carpet and than [sic] to ad [sic] insult to injury she is the only Kardashian not in the met gala.” Upon learning of the criticism, the 37-year-old reality star hit back, “I don’t know what on earth you’re talking about.”

Khloe later added that she doesn’t know “where you think you come up with these stories that you assume are facts.” The former star of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” added, “Both of your comments are untrue babe.”

While Khloe was not photographed on the red carpet at the Vanity Fair bash, her siblings Kourtney, Kim as well as Kendall Jenner were all captured by photographers. However, Khloe posted photos from Beyonce Knowles and Jay-Z’s star-studded Oscars afterparty. For the night, she looked stunning in a silver beaded gown which she paired with a diamond-shaped clutch and a chic blond bob.

Last September, Khloe spoke out following rumors claiming she’s banned from attending the Met Gala. Making use of her Twitter account at that time, “The Kardashians” star set the record straight that the gossip was “absolutely NOT true.”

Khloe, indeed, has never attended the annual star-studded gala, though several of her family members are regular guests. The Kardashian-Jenner members that have previously attended the star-studded fashion event were Kim, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

More recently, Khloe’s older sibling Kourtney made history as the first member of Kardashian-Jenner clan who attended the Oscars ceremony. For the award-giving event, the CEO of Poosh, who came together with her fiance Travis Barker, donned a black strapless vintage Thierry Mugler dress which featured a knee-high slit.

When posing in front of photographers on the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 27, the 42-year-old reality star showed major PDA with the Blink-182 drummer as they shared a sweet tongue kiss. The smitten couple was also seen all smiles.