Khloé Kardashian Denies Shading Blac Chyna with Dream Comments: She’s ‘Doing the Best She Can’

Khloé Kardashian says meant no shade toward Blac Chyna when she referred to herself as a “third parent” to Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream.

via Page Six:

“It saddens me to see clickbait headlines that are taken out of context or twisted to be something it’s not,” Khloé, 39, wrote in a statement shared to her Instagram Story on Thursday.

“I love ALL of my nieces and nephews more than I can express.”

She explained that she is “particularly close with” Rob and Chyna’s 6-year-old child.

“My brother and I are extremely close. I am with Dream all the time because I’m with my brother all of the time,” Khloé continued. “I love her beyond measure.”

The Good American co-founder also shared that her 5-year-old daughter, True, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, is also quite close with Dream.

“True and Dream are best friends and I feel so incredibly blessed they have this relationship,” said Khloé, who also shares 11-month-old son, Tatum, with the NBA player.

The Hulu reality star sees herself as a paternal figure to all of her siblings’ children.

“I consider ALL of my nieces and nephews my babies,” she said, adding, “I even consider my sisters my babies. I take pride in this love and always have.”

Khloé believes it “takes a village” to raise a child and that she is proud their family can rely on each other.

“That’s what family does. We are a tribe and all of us will always be there for one another. Especially the babies!” she said.

She also slammed the public for taking something like Dream’s 6th birthday as an opportunity to twist the narrative.

“The Kardashians” personality said that she, her brother and the former OnlyFans model — whose real name is Angela White — are all doing the best they can as “a parent and in life.”

“We are ALL trying to do our best in life,” Khloé stressed. “Our children are healthy and happy! Most of all they are LOVED! LOVED by everyone in our tribe.”

She also denied that there was still a feud between the Kardashian-Jenner clan and Chyna.

“We all want to move on from the negativity. The focus is on Dream and her happiness and making sure she feels unconditional love at her mommy’s house, her daddy’s house and any family members [sic] house for that matter,” she said.

The mom of two concluded her statement by pleading with her followers to “stop pinning us against one another.”

“Life is hard enough. Let’s try to lead with love and understanding especially when children are involved who may see our clickbait one day,” she wrote.

Khloé jumped into defense mode following assumptions that she threw shade at Chyna during Wednesday’s episode of “The Kardashians.”

The “Revenge Body” alum said in a confessional that Dream needed a “great maternal influence” in her life.

“Whether that be from me or her own mom or whoever, it’s important,” she said.

Scott Disick, who shares three kids with Kourtney Kardashian, agreed with Khloé later in the episode, calling the proud aunt a “co-parent” of Dream while they were celebrating her 6th birthday.

Khloé joked that she was a “third wheel” to Rob, 36, and Chyna, to which Disick replied, “You’re, like, the wheel that makes the car move.”

Chyna, 35, welcomed her and Rob’s baby girl in November 2016, but they broke up the following year.

That same year, Chyna sued Khloé, Rob, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian in a defamation suit seeking nearly $140 million total in damages — which she lost last year.

Khloé admitted on the show that she doesn’t have a relationship with Chyna following the lawsuit.

“[It] is hard to have a relationship with someone when they sue you for hundreds of millions of dollars,” she said.

Chyna, for her part, shared that she doesn’t feel any “negativity” toward the Kardashian-Jenner family and that she only has love for them.

“I think that everything will get better with time,” she told The US Sun on Tuesday. “Things just have to kind of move on.”

Chyna, who also shares 10-year-old son King Cairo with rapper Tyga, said that both co-parenting situations are “going really smooth.”

We know Khloé didn’t mean it like that — but that doesn’t mean that’s not how it is.