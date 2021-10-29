Khloé Kardashian Has COVID-19 -- Again, Daughter True Also Tests Positive

Khloé Kardashian has COVID-19 for the second time.

Her 3-year-old daughter, True, has it as well.

“Hi guys I wanted to let you know True and I tested positive for Covid,” she tweeted Friday. “I’ve had to cancel several commitments and I’m sorry I won’t be able to make those happen.”

Kardashian added that she is “luckily” vaccinated against the deadly disease, so she should not have to worry about severe symptoms or hospitalization, according to the CDC.

“All will be ok,” she wrote. “We will be over here in quarantine and following current guidelines.”

In a follow-up tweet, Khloé encouraged her 29.5 million Twitter followers to “be safe.”

This isn’t Khloé’s first battle with the virus. Back in March 2020 her illness was captured on ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ and it did NOT look good.

“I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache. I wouldn’t say it was a migraine,” she recalled on Twitter in September. “The coughing, my chest would burn when I would cough.”

The reality star also suffered through hot and cold flashes, vomiting and shaking.

“Let me tell you, that s–t is real,” she warned viewers. “But we’re all gonna get through this.”

We wish her and True the best.