Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Are Reportedly Expecting Baby via Surrogate

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are reportedly having a baby together.

According to reports, the baby will be born via surrogate and is due any day now — or could have quietly been born in the last couple of days.

To the public’s knowledge, Khloé and Tristan are not in a relationship but are happily co-parenting their 4-year-old daughter True.

Prior to Tristan’s last cheating scandal and his new baby with Maralee Nichols, Khloé and Tristan were planning on expanding their family.

They broke up back in December, so looking at the math it seems the surrogacy plans were already underway at the time of the scandal.