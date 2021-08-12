Keyshia Cole Shares Her Mother’s Wishes Before She Passed Away + Gives Details On Her Funeral [Photos]

Frankie Lons, the mother of R&B singer Keyshia Cole, passed away in July. In her latest update, Keyshia Cole has revealed the homecoming celebration details, scheduled for Oakland this Saturday.

via: Hot97

Frankie unfortunately passed away on her 61st birthday. Keyshia has been keeping fans updated on arrangements for her mother. She sends a message to her silbings via Instagram. She says her mother’s wishes was to have all her children in one place at one time. She writes, “THERE WILL BE A DOVE AND BUTTERFLY RELEASE DIRECTLY AFTER service IF U GUYS WANT TO COME PARTICIPATE.”

“ALSO PLEASE send my sister [Elite Noel] your get well wishes PLEASE COVID prolonged this service, BUT MY MOTHERS WISH WAS TO HAVE ALL HER CHILDREN IN ONE PLACE AT ONE TIME!!!!!” Keyshia continued. “So we’re trying to make that happen!!!! I would LOVE TO SEE ALL MY SIBLINGS THERE!!!!”

“ALL [seven purple heart emojis] of them!!!!!!” The singer then tagged her brothers and sisters in the post.

Keyshia previously shared a message to her late mother. The message read, “This is so hard man. Can’t really even find the words. SMH. I honestly don’t even know how to feel. You can never prepare for something like this… Ever!!! but you will be missed. It’s crazy because… For weeks I’ve been quoting you, from the goose that laid the golden egg, to calling Neffe shoes slow burners, cause they were bought scuffed up already your humor was unmatched!!! Naturally so funny, that’s what I loved about your personality…. we all did…”

Prayers up to Keyshia and the entire family.