Keyshia Cole Reveals Her Adoptive Father Passed Away Reportedly From COVID-19 Complications [Photo]

The cause of death of Keyshia Cole’s adoptive father has been revealed. The singer’s adoptive mother, Dr. Yvonne Cole, divulged that her husband Leon Cole died from COVID-19 complications.

via: Hot97

Keyshia let fans know that her adoptive father, Leon Cole, passed away after a fan sends her condolences. “I’m so sorry to hear about the loss of your father!![broken heart emoji] I’m praying for you and your family during this difficult time!!”

Keyshia replied to the tweet, “thank you” with the prayer hand emoji- confirming her father’s passing. According to reports, Keyshia’s adoptive mother, Dr. Yvonne Cole confirmed the news via Facebook.

She writes, “with a heart of sadness and sincere condolences, we solicit your prayers for Dr. Yvonne Cole and the Cole family in the passing of Mr. Leon Cole, Jr.”

“You are welcome to leave your prayers and any heart warming [sic] messages as they deal with the passing of Mr. Leon Cole Jr, due to COVID 19 complications. We appreciate the support for our family from around the world,” the post said.

The news comes following Keyshia’s mother, Frankie Lons, recent passing. Frankie tragically passed on (July 19, 2021) on her 61st birthday.

Prayers up for Keyshia Cole and her family, may they both rest peacefully.