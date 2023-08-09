Key Glock Accused Of Physically Assaulting His Girlfriend: "He Put His Hands On Me" [Photos]

Influencer Karin Jinsui is alleging that her ex-boyfriend, 26-year-old rapper Key Glock, recently assaulted her.

via: Rap-Up

Jinsui’s posts recounted an alleged incident from the previous day. She shared, “He put his hands on me Monday [Aug. 7] because he don’t know how to have grown-up conversations [and] I STILL ain’t call the cops or inform the hotel. I just left. Why he decided to post about the cops [and] they wasn’t even called? [It’s] funny as hell.”

The influencer continued, “It’s the audacity that he would even call anybody ‘not [s**t].’ He has no manners, [he] don’t know how to talk to people. Whether it’s his friends or strangers, he wakes up with an attitude. [Key Glock] can’t comprehend normal [s**t]. Not a gentleman AT ALL. Like, who even wanna be around you [for real]?”

Despite not divulging specifics on the alleged assault, Jinsui also detailed their supposed turbulent relationship. Describing Glock as a “toxic individual” and a subpar boyfriend, she later reflected on their past. Jinsui wrote, “This boy was literally BEGGING me to be in my presence for four years. I finally allowed it [and] it was pointless. Never entertain a FAN, ladies!”

A day before Jinsui’s accusations, Glock’s seemingly referenced the relationship drama via Twitter. One post read, “Sending this fake godly a** b**ch back to da streets,” followed by a peace sign emoji. In another post, he said, “[I don’t] respect nobody who play police games.”

