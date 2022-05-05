Kevin Samuels Dead at 57



Kevin Samuels, self-proclaimed relationship “guru” is dead.

He was 57 years old.

After news of Kevin’s passing circulated around social media, those close to the YouTube star began to confirm his death.

Well, Anton Daniels confirmed it. Kevin Samuels is dead. RIP Godfather #KevinSamuels pic.twitter.com/DKg6i2cd1B — Candy Man (@Convict_Podcast) May 6, 2022

The 57-year-old was known for dating advice and YouTube videos where he operated under the self-proclaimed title of an “image consultant.”

Further details surrounding his cause of death have yet to be revealed, but early reports suggest he suffered a heart attack.

Story developing…