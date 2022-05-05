  1. Home
Kevin Samuels Dead at 57

May 05, 2022 6:05 PM PST


Kevin Samuels, self-proclaimed relationship “guru” is dead.

He was 57 years old.

After news of Kevin’s passing circulated around social media, those close to the YouTube star began to confirm his death.

The 57-year-old was known for dating advice and YouTube videos where he operated under the self-proclaimed title of an “image consultant.”

Further details surrounding his cause of death have yet to be revealed, but early reports suggest he suffered a heart attack.

Story developing…

