Kevin Hart’s Bombshell Lawsuit: Blogger Accused of $250k Extortion Plot Introduces Witness to Fight Comedian’s Case | lovebscott.com

A former assistant told YouTuber Tasha K that Kevin Hart cheated on his wife multiple times. The actor sued for defamation.

via: Radar Online

The blogger accused of attempting to shake down Kevin Hart for $250k in exchange for not publishing an interview with his ex-assistant Miesha Shakes presented new evidence in court.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, controversial YouTuber Tasha K submitted a declaration from her assistant Jason Wilson in the court battle filed by Hart.

Hart sued Tasha and his ex-assistant Shakes over an interview posted on the blogger’s social media channels. The entertainer claimed an associate of Tasha’s reached out to him before the video went live with an offer.

The associate allegedly told Hart’s team Tasha would not publish the scandalous interview with Shakes in exchange for the 6-figure sum. Hart said he refused to pay the money. Instead, he said he called the police and had his lawyer fire off a cease and desist to Tasha.

The cease and desist warned Tasha that Shakes, who worked for him from August 2017 to October 2020, was under a non-disclosure agreement that prevented her from speaking about her time working for Hart.

Tasha published the interview despite the legal threats. Hart responded by filing suit. He said he watched the interview where Shakes, “made statements about me that were simply false, including that I supposedly made a secret video recording of a sexual encounter and faced criminal charges regarding that supposed incident. I did not record any such video, and I have never faced criminal charges in connection with that alleged incident or any related matters.”

The comedian said the entire situation had caused substantial harm to his reputation.

He told the court, “Working in the entertainment industry, my livelihood depends in large part on my reputation and the public’s perception of me. That perception is of particular concern in light of the fact that I am involved in a number of family-oriented projects, such as the Jumanji franchise, Fatherhood, Captain Underpants, the Secret Life of Pets, and others.”

Tasha demanded the lawsuit be thrown out of court.

The blogger argued the claims are barred in whole or in part, “because the statements challenged as false and defamatory, to the extent they can be determined, are substantially true.” In addition, she argued the topics discussed in the interview were matters of public concern.

Recently, Hart submitted a declaration from one of his public relations reps, Michelle Watts.

The publicist claimed she was called by Hart’s lawyer in December 2023. She was told about the alleged associate of Tasha calling with the $250k offer. Watts said she was asked to be the “go-between” for further communications with Tasha and her reps.

She said she was given a contact for Tasha’s business manager Jason.

She called Kason in December 2023 to talk about the cease and desist that was sent.

Watts said, “Jason and I discussed the prior conversations, of which I had been informed, wherein Hart’s representatives were told that the Interview would not be released if payment was made. I asked what they were demanding, and he responded by telling me “we will let you know.”

She added, “A few moments later, I received a telephone call from a blocked number, from an individual who I believe was Jason, stating that [Tasha] would require a cashier’s check in connection with any agreement. That was the last communication I had with any purported [Tasha] representatives regarding the Interview.”

Now, Tasha submitted a declaration from Jason refuting the claims.

Jason described himself as Tasha’s assistant, not her business manager. He admitted to speaking to Watts on December 22, 2023. However, he recalled the conversation much differently.

He said that Watts out of the blue asked him, “What is the ask?”

Jason said, “I had no idea what Watts meant by that question. I told Watts that my responsibilities involved coordinating logistics with interviewees and that I did not know what she was asking or implying.”

“I provided Watts with Tasha K’s email address, so that she could contact Tasha K directly, and we hung up. I did not call Watts back that day or at any other point. I have never called Watts. Watts, however, called me back, about half an hour after the First Call. This Second Call from Watts was even shorter than the First. In the Second Call, Watts told me something like “I just got a call from your boss” and said that she wanted to know “the how.” I did not know what she meant, and I told Watts that I did not know what she meant by “the how.” Watts again did not explain herself. I am not aware of any “boss” of mine or anyone else at Yelen calling Watts between the First and Second Call (or, for that matter, at any other time).”

“Watts and I did not, at any point during the First or Second Call, discuss the interview that Tasha K conducted of Hart’s former personal assistant, Defendant Miesha Shakes in November 2023 (the “Interview”); any phone calls that Hart or his representatives claim to have received about the Interview, payments by Hart or his companies, or money,” he added. “Watts and I did not, at any point during the First or Second Call, discuss Hart’s claim that an unidentified caller had attempted to extort Hart or demanded money to prevent publication of the Interview. Watts did not mention money, extortion, or the alleged extortion call at all.”

Jason denied calling Watts on the blocked number demanding the cashier’s check. He added, “I did not suggest or mean to suggest, during the First or Second Call, that I or anyone at Yelen had made a demand or was demanding payment from Kevin Hart or any of his companies in connection with the Interview. Again, I had no understanding of what Watts was asking about, and she did not explain herself.”

Hart has yet to respond.